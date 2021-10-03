yellow diamond

Finders Keepers: Woman Finds 4 Carat Yellow Diamond in State Park

Noreen Wredberg, of California, gets to keep the gem she discovered in Crater of Diamonds State Park

a 4.83-carat yellow diamond
Arkansas State Parks

A California woman discovered a 4.38 carat yellow diamond in Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park in September, the state parks department said.

Noreen Wredberg, of Granite Bay, California, was visiting Arkansas’ Hot Springs National Park with her husband, Michael, when she decided to stop by Crater of Diamonds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“I first saw the park featured on a TV show several years ago,” Wredberg told the parks department. “When I realized we weren’t too far away, I knew we had to come!”

She and her husband went to the park on Sept, 23, a few days after an inch of rain fell on the park, making for perfect diamond hunting conditions.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Nobel Prize 3 hours ago

2 Win Medicine Nobel for Showing How We React to Heat, Touch

Facebook 12 hours ago

Facebook Whistleblower Alleges Social Network Fed Capitol Riot

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

yellow diamondNational ParksArkansas Crater of Diamonds State ParkGranite Baypublic diamond mine
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us