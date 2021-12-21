Anthony Fauci

Fauci Says Jesse Watters Should ‘Be Fired on the Spot' After Fox News Host's ‘Kill Shot' Comments

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday called out the "crazy" threats made against him by Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters, saying the conservative provocateur should "be fired on the spot."

The nation's top infectious disease doctor, appearing on CNN's "New Day," was responding to comments Watters made over the weekend to the conservative, pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA.

Watters told the group to "ambush" Fauci in the streets and to record a rhetorical "kill shot."

