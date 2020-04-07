Fake Pizza Orders for Virus First Responders in NJ Lead to Criminal Charges

Police in a central New Jersey town filed criminal charges against someone allegedly making a series of calls to local pizza restaurants, placing huge (fake) orders on behalf of the local police and then calling back to scream racial epithets.

Multiple pizzerias have lost thousands of dollars on giant orders placed and then never picked up or paid for, South Brunswick Police Deputy Chief James Ryan tells News 4. At least one restaurant closed after losing substantial money on a fake order, Ryan added.

The suspect - who has been identified but is not being named until he can be served with the charges - hit at least four restaurants, police said.

In multiple cases, authorities confirmed, the suspect allegedly screamed vulgar and racist abuse at Italian employees of the restaurants, wishing the coronavirus on them and telling them to go back to Italy.

The case stands in sharp contrast to the reception first responders have generally received throughout the tri-state, including massive outpourings of free food, public applause and offers of places to sleep and rest.

New Jersey has the second-most infections of any state in the United States, at more than 40,000. Even in the best-case scenario, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday, that will double before the crisis passes.