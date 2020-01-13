John F. Kennedy

Extensive Collection of JFK Memorabilia Hits Auction Block

Online bidding for the items will begin Jan. 17

President JFK Speaking Dinner French minister 1962
ASSOCIATED PRESS

One of the most comprehensive private collections of John F. Kennedy memorabilia that chronicles his life from childhood to the White House is for sale.

Hundreds of items associated with the late president are being offered as a single lot by Boston's RR Auction for a minimum of $1.5 million.

The collection includes a handwritten draft of Kennedy's 1960 speech announcing his intention to run for president; hundreds of unpublished photos and negatives of Kennedy and his family; and even personal items.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Iran 3 hours ago

Videos Purport to Show Iran Police Firing on Plane-Crash Protesters

LX/Morning Consult Poll 6 hours ago

Poll: Early Voting States Don’t Reflect America’s Views, But America Is OK With It

Online bidding for the collection put together by a California man opens Jan. 17.

This article tagged under:

John F. KennedyauctionSalejfk
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us