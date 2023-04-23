Disney World

Ex-Disney Employee Claims He Shot Hundreds of Videos up Women's Skirts, Police say

The 26-year-old man allegedly told investigators he had taken more than 500 illicit videos of unsuspecting women at the theme park

By The Associated Press

Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Walt Disney World employee is facing a charge that he surreptitiously took a video up the skirt of a female customer, allegedly telling investigators he had done it more than 500 times over the past six years.

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, worked at the Star Wars gift shop inside Disney World's Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida until his recent arrest on one count of video voyeurism, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to court records filed by Orange County Sheriff's detectives, Vega was spotted by a witness shooting a video up an 18-year-old woman's skirt. She later told security officers she was not aware of Vega's actions.

Detectives said that Vega volunteered during questioning that he takes the videos as a "guilty pleasure" and showed them multiple examples on his cellphone.

He was arrested March 31 and released on $2,500 bail. Court records do not show if Vega has an attorney and a current phone number could not be located.

Disney World said Sunday that Vega doesn't currently work for the company.

The sheriff's office deferred until Monday commenting on whether investigators are pursuing more charges against Vega.

Both the sheriff's office and Disney declined to say whether they are working to identify the other women who Vega allegedly took videos of.

