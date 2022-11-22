LGBTQ rights

California Catholic Deacon Faces Backlash Over Anti-LGBTQ Tweet Posted Hours After Colorado Mass Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

A California Catholic deacon is under fire for insulting the LGBTQ+ community just hours after the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado late Saturday night. 

Deacon Robert Federle is part of Saint Michael's parish in Livermore. On Sunday night, he responded to a tweet that said “being LGBT hurts.”

Federle's reply called the LGBTQ community "gravely disordered." 

On Monday, facing backlash, he tweeted an apology and deleted his account. 

The Oakland Diocese said it rejects Federle's tweet, saying his views do not line up with Catholic teachings.

NBC Bay Area reached out asking if the deacon faces any disciplinary action, but has not heard back.

LGBTQ rights
