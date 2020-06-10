Disneyland Proposes a Reopening Date

The time has come for you to whip out your Mickey Mouse ears. Disneyland has proposed a date in July for a phased reopening of the parks, officials announced Wednesday.

Theme parks will be significantly limited, but officials propose Disneyland and California Adventure could reopen July 17. The 17th is the park's 65th anniversary.

There will be physical distancing, and attendance will be managed through a reservation system.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen July 23, pending state and local government approvals.

Downtown Disney District is set to reopen July 9.

While Universal City Walk in Hollywood reopened Wednesday with restrictions, it wasn't immediately clear when the theme park would reopen.