7 Dead Following Shootings in Half Moon Bay: Sources

At least seven people are dead following separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to sources.

Four victims were found at one location and three others were found at a nearby location.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said in a tweet just before 5 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli.

The victims are Chinese farmworkers, Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock said.

Authorities asked the public to avoid Highway 92 between Highway 1 and Highway 35.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.