7 Dead Following Shootings in Half Moon Bay: Sources

At least seven people are dead following separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to sources.
Four victims were found at one location and three others were found at a nearby location.
A suspect has been taken into custody, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
"There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said in a tweet just before 5 p.m.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli.
The victims are Chinese farmworkers, Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock said.
Authorities asked the public to avoid Highway 92 between Highway 1 and Highway 35.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.