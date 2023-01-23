half moon bay

7 Dead Following Shootings in Half Moon Bay: Sources

By NBC Bay Area staff

At least seven people are dead following separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to sources.

Four victims were found at one location and three others were found at a nearby location.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said in a tweet just before 5 p.m.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli.

The victims are Chinese farmworkers, Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock said.

Authorities asked the public to avoid Highway 92 between Highway 1 and Highway 35.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Health & Wellness

These 4 Healthy Eating Patterns Are Associated With a Lower Risk of Death, Study Finds

health

What Is Raynaud's Disease? Disorder Causes White or Blue Fingers, Toes When It's Cold

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

half moon bay
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us