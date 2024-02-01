Dashcam video shows car fly off highway overpass, burst into flames during Texas police chase

A portion of Irving Police dashcam video was shared Thursday showing the fiery end to a police chase that killed four people in Dallas early Thursday morning.

Irving Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle at about 2 a.m. and tried to stop the driver along the 3200 block of North Belt Line Road. Police said the driver refused to stop, instead leading officers on a chase into the Dallas city limits.

The four people killed in the crash were identified as Sabria Lacey, DeAvion Aubert, Robert Gowans Jr., and Anthony Lisbon. They were all in their early 20S.

The officers followed the driver into Dallas and toward downtown. While on the overpass from southbound Interstate 35E to eastbound Woodall Rodgers Freeway, the driver of the stolen car appears to lose control.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In the edited dashcam video, Irving Police highlighted the stolen vehicle's location on the Woodall Rodgers overpass. Moments later, sparks can be seen before the car appears to leave the overpass and crash onto the ground below, bursting into flames near the Continental Avenue exit.

According to Irving Police, officers with the Dallas Police, Dallas County Sheriff's Office, and Dallas Fire-Rescue all arrived and tried to provide first aid to the occupants of the stolen vehicle.

A portion of Irving Police dashcam video is being shared Thursday showing the fiery end to a police chase that killed four people in Dallas early Thursday morning.

All four occupants died at the scene. The identities of the four people killed in the crash will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office after their families have been notified of their deaths.

The Continental Avenue exit and the ramp connecting I-35E to Woodall Rodgers Freeway were closed while the crash was investigated. Those roadways have since reopened.

Irving Police said the release of information will be limited moving forward due to the ongoing investigation.

Irving Police Spokesman Anthony Alexander said it was a tragic event.

"The Irving Police Department is allowed to pursue stolen vehicles. Our officers are required to keep in mind the situation as they are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. I will say that time goes fast. It seems like it goes fast in a pursuit. It’s their job to make sure they’re being safe at all times," Alexander said.

Irving Police did release their detailed chase policy. Part of the investigation will consider whether that policy was followed.

Near 3500 North Beltline Road in Irving where the chase began early Thursday, residents had differing opinions about allowing police to chase a stolen car.

"I want them to do their job," resident Emma West said. "I think they should chase them. Your car is your transportation for work, for doing everything that you do."

This chase covered about miles through freeways in Irving and Dallas.

"Other people around them too, get nervous too, because what is happening? They might freak out, like if they get in trouble, it might cause different kind of accidents, too," resident Supriya Kuawar said.

She and friend Roshika Shiwakoti said police should not chase vehicles in a situation like this.

"Chase without the lights without letting them know that they are chasing them. In that case, it will not cause accidents," Shiwakoti said.

Some other cities have imposed more restrictive policies on chasing a suspected stolen vehicle when that is the only known offense.