Woman sues NY-based eatery chain, saying salad came with a finger in it

A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast-casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager's finger.

The lawsuit filed Monday by Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, Connecticut, alleges that she bought a salad at a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York, on April 7, 2023, and realized while eating it that “she was chewing on a portion of a human finger that had been mixed in to, and made a part of, the salad.”

According to the suit, a manager at the restaurant accidentally severed a piece of her left pointer finger while chopping arugula.

The manager went to the hospital but the contaminated arugula was served to customers including Cozzi, the lawsuit says.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Westchester County health department records show that Chopt was fined $900.

Cozzi said in the lawsuit that she suffered injuries including shock, panic attacks, migraine, cognitive impairment, nausea, dizziness, and neck and shoulder pain as a result of eating the contaminated salad.

She is seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Chop’t did not immediately respond to a request for comment by NBC News. A message left on a phone number listed for Founders Table was not returned.

Chopt Creative Salad Co. has more than 70 locations across the eastern United States.

Cozzi's attorney said Tuesday that she does not want to comment further.

"My client has instructed me that she does not want any publicity. She is fearful that publicity will exacerbate her stress and her anxiety levels," said attorney Marc Reibman.