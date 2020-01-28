Hitler

College Football Coach Suspended After Saying He’d Like to Have Dinner With Hitler

Grand Valley State University said the incident is under investigation

Football Generic
Getty Images

A college football coach in Michigan was suspended Monday after he told a student news site that he’d like to have dinner with Adolf Hitler, NBC News reported.

According to the Grand Valley Lanthorn, offensive coordinator for Grand Valley State University Morris Berger responded to their question: “This is probably not going to get a good review, but I’m going to say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he was able to lead was second-to-none."

The university said in a statement that it would conduct an investigation into comments made by Berger, NBC affiliate WOOD-TV reported.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Kobe Bryant 3 hours ago

Kobe Helicopter Tried to Climb to Avoid Clouds Before Crash

Manhattan 37 mins ago

Saved by Produce: Woman Falls From 7th Floor NYC Apartment — And Survives

The announcement came on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which also marked 75 years since the Nazi-run Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp was liberated by the Soviet army in 1945.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

HitlerfootballMichigan
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us