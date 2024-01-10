Chris Christie drops out of the 2024 presidential race

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Wednesday that he is getting out of the 2024 presidential campaign — as his main competition for moderate votes in the New Hampshire primary, Nikki Haley, gains on Donald Trump in the state.

Christie is not expected to make any endorsement at this time, according to a source familiar with the campaign, who speculated that Christie may want to wait until after the Iowa caucuses next Monday before making any announcement to amplify its effect.

A Christie fundraiser said she heard from the candidate himself that he would be dropping out.

"I am very saddened by this. I wanted him to stay in. He did not have discussions with Nikki about this," the person told NBC News.

Here’s what you need to know about the former governor of New Jersey.

