Chick-fil-A settles lawsuit over pandemic delivery prices

Without admitting guilt, Chick-fil-A agreed to pay out $4.4 million

Chick-fil-A has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for delivery charges during the pandemic.

The lawsuit filed in Georgia alleged that the popular fast food chain promised low delivery fees on its app or website during the pandemic — only to increase its food prices by up to 30% on delivery orders.

Without admitting guilt, Chick-fil-A agreed to pay out $4.4 million — and eligible customers can get either cash or a gift card worth $29.95.

Customers from New Jersey, California, Florida, Georgia and New York, who ordered Chick-fil-A between Nov. 1, 2019, and April 30, 2021, are eligible.

Eligible customers will be contacted by email sometime before Feb. 15. Find more information here.

