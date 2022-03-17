Fines for Flouting Plastic Bag Ban Coming Soon, Philly Warns

Warnings no more: in two weeks, businesses that don’t comply with Philadelphia’s plastic bag ban can expect a fine.

In a press release, the city made clear to businesses that its monthslong warning period will come to an end starting April 1.

“As we approach the April 1 enforcement deadline, we urge businesses to make the necessary arrangements to avoid any financial penalties. And we urge shoppers to bring reusable bags to do your shopping,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a written statement in which he also underscored the importance of reducing single-use plastic waste to curb the effects of climate change.

The ban, which was passed in 2019 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prevents stores from giving customers single-use plastic bags or non-recyclable paper bags. Businesses that are not complying will only be given a warning through April 1, at which point full enforcement – meaning fines starting at $75 per violation and possible further action in court – will begin.

The ban includes certain exemptions, including bags used inside stores to package unwrapped food items, flowers, potted plants and dry-cleaned clothing. Bags intended for use as garbage bags or to contain pet waste and yard waste will also be exempt.

Philadelphia uses an estimated one billion plastic bags per year, which litter the streets, waterways and commercial corridors of the city.

The city maintains other goals of the ban include reducing litter, saving money and keeping staff safe during the recycling process. People often try to recycle plastic bags curbside – which is prohibited – causing the bags to get stuck in the recycling equipment and leading to dangerous conditions for recycling center staff, as well as high costs, according to the city.

Plastic bags account for more than 150 hours of lost time at the recycling facility, costing $300,000 each year, the city says.

GovLabPHL, an initiative led by the Mayor’s Policy Office, will work with City departments and other research partners to determine the success of the ban. The evaluation will examine what type of bags people use, as well as plastic bag litter and waste across the city.