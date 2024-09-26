Hurricane Helene is expected to intensify, accelerate and make landfall in Florida sometime Thursday evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Helene is forecasted to become a Category 4 hurricane before it makes landfall.

Impact of Hurricane Helene on Pa., NJ and Del.

While our region won’t see any direct impact from the hurricane, First Alert meteorologist Michelle Rotella says the moisture from the remnants of the storm on Friday through the weekend could make it into our area.

Extensive cloud coverage could keep conditions gloomy and bring some rain to our area by Friday afternoon.

At this time, the highest amounts of rain we could see between now and through Sunday would be around 1-2” mainly south of Philadelphia.

We have been experiencing some drought conditions across our area so some rain would be beneficial.

Not all of this rain will be due to Helene, we also have a front swinging through our area late in the week that will also bring clouds and on-and-off rain showers.

Locals sending support for impact from hurricane

Atlantic City electric company Delmarva Power is sending crews and support personnel to Georgia to assist Georgia Power with expected impacts from the hurricane as it moves through the southern region.

Exelon utilities Pepco and BGE are also sending crews to Georgia Power, according to Delmarva.

Pennsylvania Task Force 1, which is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department, will begin mobilizing Thursday morning to deploy 45 members to Greensboro, North Carolina to support the response to Hurricane Helene.