Carli Lloyd is now the all-time leading scorer for the U.S. women’s soccer team.

The Team USA soccer star was playing in what were likely the final minutes of an Olympic career that began in 2008.

Through four games at the Tokyo Olympics, and with a fifth nearing completion, Lloyd had been held scoreless.

Then the 39-year-old Lloyd did what she had previously done in Beijing, and in London, and in Rio. She found the back of the net at the Olympics.

Lloyd scored two goals, including a record-breaker, to help the U.S. defeat Australia in the bronze medal game.

Lloyd - playing in her 312th international cap, the second most all time - took one touch off a feed from Lindsey Horan and fired into the side netting to give the U.S. a 3-1 lead in the first minute of extra time

With that goal, Lloyd became the first U.S. player to score a goal in four different Olympics. It also pulled her into a tie with Abby Wambach as the all-time leading scorer for the U.S. women's soccer team with nine Olympic goals.

Lloyd moved ahead of Wambach after showing off the speed in her 39-year-old legs. She beat her defender on a ball played over the top for a breakaway goal that proved to be the winning goal in the United States' 4-3 win.

"I've never played to be top goal scorer anywhere," Lloyd said during her postgame interview. "I've just been continuously climbing, continuously pushing limits, continuously just trying to hone my skills and get better each and every day. I've always wanted to be someone who determines when my career ends, and whenever that is, I'm going to walk away proud at some point. Just be proud of being part of this team, proud of representing my country, the crest. It's been amazing. I just wanted to win, that's really it. Win and be the best version that I can possibly be."

Lloyd helping the U.S. return to the medal podium could prove to be a fitting finale for a player who scored a pair of gold-medal winning goals.

Lloyd was replaced in the 81st minute by longtime teammate Alex Morgan, ending a historic performance and possibly a legendary Olympic career.

"I think that I've had a different mindset going into this one," Lloyd told reporters after the game. "I haven't made any official announcements yet, but obviously I am at the tail end of my career. Physically, I feel really good, but at some point, I have to hang up the boots and live life. And I know my husband is eagerly waiting for me to switch off because it's been 17 years of just grinding away."