Capitol Police Whistleblower Blasts 2 Senior Leaders for ‘Failures' on Jan. 6

A Capitol Police whistleblower sent a letter to Congressional leaders late last month accusing the agency’s two senior leaders of mishandling intelligence surrounding the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
In the letter, obtained by NBC News, the whistleblower accused Sean Gallagher, the USCP's acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its assistant chief of police for protective and intelligence operations, of significant "failures" in the lead up to and aftermath of the attack.
The whistleblower accused Gallagher and Pittman of failing to take appropriate action "which directly contributed to the deaths and wounding of officers and civilians."
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
For more on this story, go to NBC News.