Brown University Fundraiser With Ties to Epstein Resigns

A Brown University fundraising director has resigned, months after being placed on leave by the Ivy League school for his involvement in accepting donations from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein while at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab, a Brown spokesman said.

Peter Cohen resigned Tuesday. University spokesman Brian Clark confirmed the resignation to The Associated Press.

The student newspaper, The Brown Daily Herald, first reported the resignation. Cohen declined to comment on his resignation when reached by the newspaper.

Cohen, director of development for computer and data science at Brown, was placed on leave in September.

"While at Brown, Mr. Cohen's performance was deemed effective, and he was a valued member of the team," Clark said in an emailed statement. "The university wishes Mr. Cohen the best in his future endeavors."

Clark previously said that Brown hasn't received donations from Epstein.

Cohen worked at the MIT Media Lab as an administrator from 2014 to 2018, where he held the position of Director of Development and Strategy.

Epstein was arrested in July on federal sex trafficking charges. He killed himself in jail in August while awaiting trial.