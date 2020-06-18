AG Promises ‘Fair,' ‘Thorough' Independent Investigation Into Breonna Taylor Death

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Thursday promised to find the truth in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor thoroughly, fairly and as quickly as possible.

To Taylor's family, Cameron said he continues to be "saddened and heartbroken" by her death. He said his office has been conducting a "thorough and fair" independent investigation since designated as special prosecutor.

"We believe that the independent steps we are taking are crucial for the findings to be accepted both by the community and those who are directly involved in the case," Cameron said.

Taylor, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

Since the shooting death and subsequent protests, Louisville, Kentucky, banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Taylor.

Though he said the cased would be worked on "expeditiously," Cameron still urged for the community's patience.

"I assure you that at the end of this investigation, we will do what is right. We will find the truth," Cameron added.

"We are going to pursue the truth based upon the law, whether that leads to convictions or exonerations," Cameron said. "We have a responsibility to the facts and the law."

The city's Metro Council unanimously voted last week to ban the controversial warrants after days of protests and calls for reform.

“I'm just going to say, Breonna, that's all she wanted to do was save lives, so with this law she will continue to get to do that,” Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said after the law was passed. “She would be so happy.”

The law bans the use of the warrants by Louisville Metro officers. Police typically use them in drug cases over concern that evidence could be destroyed if they announce their arrival. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also introduced federal legislation Thursday that would ban the use of no-knock warrants nationwide.

The three officers involved in the shooting, Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. This week the detective who requested the no-knock warrant, Joshua Jaynes, also was reassigned.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was also in the home that night and fired at police. Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but that charge was dropped by prosecutors in May. Walker told police he didn't know who was coming into the home and that he thought he was acting in self-defense. Mattingly was shot in the thigh and recovered.

The release of Walker's 911 call on May 28 marked the beginning of days of protests in Louisville, fueled by Taylor's death and the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis, George Floyd.