Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Fly Over DC to Honor Health Care Workers, First Responders

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels performed a flyover above Washington, D.C., on Saturday to honor health care workers and first responders.

“We are all in this together. As the name of the mission states, we are ‘America Strong,’ so it’s incredible to be a part of being a point of light in an otherwise dark time,” said Capt. Kyle Oliver, the newest member of the Thunderbirds.

The flyover in D.C. started just before noon and lasted about 20 minutes. Baltimore and Atlanta were also expected to have flyovers.

“We are honored to fly over these cities in a display of national unity and support for the men and women keeping our communities safe.” Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird commander and lead pilot, said in the statement. “These flyovers are a gesture of goodwill on behalf of the entire Department of Defense to the heroes of the COIVD-19 pandemic.”

It began near UM Prince George's Hospital Center and then looped along the Potomac River and over Bethesda, Silver Spring and D.C. before heading to Virginia.

.@BlueAngels and @AFThunderbirds flew over Inova Fairfax Hospital in of salute heathcare heroes. A beautiful display of support and patriotism. #AmericaStrong #InovaHeroes pic.twitter.com/36MUlGJRBH — Inova Health (@InovaHealth) May 2, 2020

“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel on the front lines against COVID-19,” the Blue Angels said.

"Operation America Strong" paired the US Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds in a coordinated flyover over New York City on Tuesday

The squadrons flew over Philadelphia and New York City earlier this week. Video shows health care workers applauding.