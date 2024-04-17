Student hospitalized after ‘blackout challenges' at NJ middle school

A middle school student was hospitalized and another was hurt Tuesday after the two engaged in what is known as "the blackout challenge," a dangerous game that involves holding your breath until you've passed out, according to the principal's letter to parents.

The blackout challenge is also sometimes called the choking game or fainting game. It has been around for years but resurfaces at times, thanks to social media. It gained widespread notoriety on TikTok.

South Orange Middle School Principal Lynn Irby Hill sent a letter home to parents about the two incidents Tuesday. In the first case, she wrote, a student passed out and was cared for by the school nurse. In the second case, the student had trouble breathing and needed assistance, so was rushed to the hospital along with a chaperone.

That student has since been discharged from the hospital.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"These incidents were very scary and very avoidable. We will continue to warn our students about the dangers of the blackout challenge and most, if not all, challenges promoted on social media," Hill wrote.

She asked parents in her school community to help drive home the messages to their kids. The acting superintendent said the district considers itself lucky both students will recover.

"The message to students is to be mindful. These challenges are serious and not safe," said Dr. Kevin Gilbert.

In December 2021, a Delaware mother attributed her 10-year-old daughter's death to an accident, noting her child often was known to watch blackout challenge videos. Earlier that same year, a 12-year-old Colorado boy died after being hospitalized after his family said he tried the challenge.

Annual statistics are not available from the CDC. In a 2008 report, though, the health agency said at least 82 children had died as a result of playing the choking game. The victims skewed toward boys and children aged 11 to 16.

Parents should look for these signs if they suspect their children might be playing, according to the CDC:

discussion of the game –– including other terms used for it, such as "pass–out game" or "space monkey";

bloodshot eyes;

marks on the neck;

severe headaches;

disorientation after spending time alone;

ropes, scarves, and belts tied to bedroom furniture or doorknobs or found knotted on the floor;

unexplained presence of things like dog leashes, choke collars and bungee cords

TikTok says any content that promotes dangerous behavior is a violation of its community guidelines. The app says it does not serve search results or hashtags related to the "blackout challenge." A search for those comes up empty.