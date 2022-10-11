With midterm election season in full swing, voters are likely experiencing an increase in political robocalls and text messages seeking donations in support of candidates and political action committees, or PACs.

Also on the rise are political phone scams, with fraudsters eager to take advantage of your civic engagement by pretending to work for a campaign or cause in order to steal your money or personal information.

Some scammers pretend to be election pollsters or voting officials who seek personal or financial data like your birthday, address, social security and credit card numbers.

Scammers will often use fake incentives like a prize or gift card to encourage you to give them more information.

Here are some tips for protecting yourself from political phishing scams:

As a rule of thumb, never give out personal or financial information over the phone. Legitimate campaigns will accept donations online through their official website.

Be sure to familiarize yourself with election rules and deadlines. No states or districts allow voter registration over the phone, so if a would-be scammer requests your personal information for this purpose, hang up. To register to vote visit vote.gov.

Don’t give to a PAC that doesn't confirm your citizenship status and employment. Real PACs are legally barred from taking donations from federal contractors and foreign nationals, according to AARP.

Do create a “refusal script” with a potential response to pushy fundraising requests. For example, tell the caller: “Let me review the organization and get back to you.”

If you think you’ve been the target of a political scam, contact the FBI field office in your area or your state's attorney general to report your case.