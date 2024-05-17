The teenage nephew of a Philadelphia city commissioner is being laid to rest a week after being gunned down in Southwest Philadelphia last week.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Chairman Omar Sabir and Philadelphia police on Thursday identified the victim as 16-year-old Mujahid Ibn Jamal Sabir, who is Chairman Sabir's nephew.

Police officers responded to the 6100 block of Baltimore Avenue (near the Delaware County line) just before 6:45 a.m. on May 10, 2024, Philadelphia police said. A man walking his dog along the trails by Cobbs Creek found Mujahid Sabir unresponsive and met officers when they arrived.

Medics came a short time later and pronounced Sabir dead.

"The incident occurred in the park behind the 6000 block of Angora Terrace, where officers discovered several fired cartridge casings near the victim's body," police said Thursday.

Sabir's killing remained unsolved a week later.

On Thursday, Omar Sabir confirmed his nephew's death saying it left "an immense void in our hearts."

"As we work towards justice, it is crucial to ensure that those responsible are immediately brought to justice so that they are no longer a danger to our community," Chairman Sabir wrote. "If you have any information related to this tragic event, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS."

Mujahid Sabir was laid to rest Friday, according to a funeral notice shared by his family.

Entering Friday, there have been 96 homicides so far this year in Philadelphia, according to police data. That's down around 38% and the lowest year-to-date total of killings since 2016. Children continue to be targets of gun violence in Philly, making up about 13% of the 362 shooting victims year to date, according to the city Controller's Office, which tracks shootings.