Ben & Jerry's ‘Free Cone Day' Will Return Next Month After Four Year Hiatus

Ice cream lovers, this one's for you.

By Kayla Galloway

Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's, one of the most popular ice cream chains in the U.S. is bringing back a beloved tradition.

The company will offer free ice cream on April 3 in honor of "Free Cone Day."

Free ice cream cones will be offered at Ben & Jerry's scoop shops between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. (to find your nearest location, click here.)

The promotion dates back to 1979 when founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield gave away free ice cream cones at their first scoop shop location in Burlington, Vermont.

The tradition was on pause for the last four years, but will return to Ben & Jerry's ice cream shops this year.

Customers can try as many flavors as they want, as there is no limit on the number of free cones.

Ben & Jerry's ice cream was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vermont. Ice cream products are now sold in 35 counties worldwide.

For more information on "Free Cone Day," click here.

