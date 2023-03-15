Aaron Rodgers Says Packers Are Holding Up a Trade to Jets

Rodgers says he isn't holding anything up, Packers are originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At long last, the NFL landscape knows what Aaron Rodgers wants to do.

Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and unequivocally stated his intentions were to play for the New York Jets in 2023.

A lot of the narrative has centered around waiting for Rodgers to make a decision, but he said he made a decision last week.

Rodgers said it's actually the Green Bay Packers that are holding up a trade at the moment.

"I haven't been holding anything up at this point," Rodgers said. "It's been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me and kind of digging their heels."

He went on to try and paint a bigger picture of things, expressing his love and gratitude for the Packers fans.

He also made it clear the Packers want to move on from Rodgers and allow Jordan Love to play, even if the franchise hasn't said it.

"The reality of the situation, you know it is what it is, the Packers would like to move on," Rodgers said. "They've let me know that in so many words, they let other people know that in direct words."

Rodgers is leaving the compensation discussions up to the teams and general manager.

There have been conflicting reports about what compensation the Packers want. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Packers want multiple first-round picks, pointing to the Matthew Stafford trade between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said the Packers aren't seeking multiple first-round picks. Schefter also noted the Jets wouldn't be comfortable paying that price since they don't know how much longer Rodgers intends to play beyond 2023.

McAfee actually ran through why the Stafford trade and the Rodgers trade are different situations.

"They're trying to compare this to the Matthew Stafford situation," McAfee said. "Part of the trade and what they gave up was because (the Lions) were taking on Jared Goff's contract that was massive. Your contract would be leaving the team, so take that out of the leverage pool.

"And also they pretty much put them in a position contractually with Jordan Love because they have to decide whether or not they're going to pick up the fifth year. They made this decision by drafting Jordan Love. And everybody else knows that they're going to another quarterback anyways and they don't want it on the books. So it's a vastly different leverage situation.

"I think we all just assume that that would have got done. I think that's why we were all thinking that it was you."