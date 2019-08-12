Woman Shares Terrifying 'Number Neighbor' Story

An LA woman is speaking out after she says her Number Neighbor encounter took a terrifying turn. Rick Montanez reports for NBCLA August 11, 2019. (Published 5 hours ago)

A Los Angeles woman says her "Number Neighbor" experience took a dark turn and now she's warning others of the possible downsides to the latest social media game.

The woman, who only wanted to be identified as Ashley, said she wanted to play along with the online challenge, in which people text the phone number that is one off of their own number. There are thousands of examples online, and most seem to show positive interactions.

Instead of the positive response, she got death threats and terror.

The person on the other end of the text thread threatened to kill her in a series of terrifying messages, insisting that he was on his way to her house. She received videos of someone loading two different guns and more than 70 calls, which she did not answer. The calls continued from a different number even after she blocked her number neighbor.

A Los Angeles woman is sharing her terrifying Number Neighbor experience as a warning for others.

Ashley has filed a police report and will change her own phone's number. Even though the calls have stopped she said she wanted to speak out to warn others that the seemingly fun "game" could have frightening repercussions.

"A lot of people were telling me that there's no way he can track me. But when someone's sending you things like that and calling you non-stop, second after second after you reject it's really scary," she said. "I just really don't think you should even talk to any strangers."