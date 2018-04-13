Man Rescued After Vehicle Plunges Off 'Devil's Slide' Cliff in Calif.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called in after a van plunged off a cliff onto a beach near San Francisco. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was pulled to safety in a dramatic rescue Friday after his vehicle plunged into the Pacific Ocean off a cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County.

The gray minivan went over the cliff off the picturesque Highway 1 at Montara State Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Helicopter video showed officials hanging to the side of the cliff, with one rescuer rappelling down the cliff and returning to the street with a man wearing red shirt as ocean waves pounded the smashed vehicle.

Devil's Slide is a steep, rocky coastal promontory located about midway between Montara and the Linda Mar District of Pacifica. It is characterized by eroded slopes.



RAW: Dramatic Rescue After Minivan Went Over 'Devil's Slide'

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, appeared to be walking and is believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle. He could be seen limping toward the ambulance. The person was then transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

The Coast Guard helicopter was called to assist in the heavy rescue. Fire officials and paramedics also responded to the incident. It wasn't immediately clear why the van went over the cliff.

The highway between Montara State Beach and Gray Whale Cove has been reduced to one way traffic control, according to San Mateo County's alert system.