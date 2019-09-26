United Flight Bound For SF Diverted to Denver When Person Gets Stuck in Bathroom - NBC 10 Philadelphia
United Flight Bound For SF Diverted to Denver When Person Gets Stuck in Bathroom

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    A San Francisco-bound flight was diverted to Denver on Wednesday for an unusual emergency. A passenger got stuck inside the plane's bathroom.

    Video taken by a passenger shows crews on United Airlines flight 1554 working to open the door that somehow was jammed.

    The flight from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco International Airport originally was scheduled to arrive at 8:38 p.m. but made an unscheduled stop in Denver at 5:41 p.m.

    The new scheduled arrival time, according to FlightStats, was 11:12 p.m.

