Louis C.K. Mocks Parkland Survivors

In a stand up routine, the comedian Louis C.K. took aim at survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

A two-minute clip on social media showed him saying, "you're not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you?...You didn't get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I've got to listen to you talking?"

The leaked audio was taken at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island, New York, the venue's owner confirmed to NBC News.

The owner, James Dolce, said the comedian got standing ovations at the club. But he faced backlash online from the survivors and others.

Louis C.K. has kept a low profile since he admitted to sexual misconduct more than a year ago. A call to his representative was not immediately returned.