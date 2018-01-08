US Spy Satellite Lost After Failing to Reach SpaceX Rocket: Report - NBC 10 Philadelphia
US Spy Satellite Lost After Failing to Reach SpaceX Rocket: Report

It was suspected to have burned up in the atmosphere after failing to separate perfectly from the upper part of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Published 4 hours ago

    NASA via Getty Images, File
    A file photo of a Falcon 9 Rocket, owned by SpaceX, launching on April 8, 2016, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

    A highly classified U.S. government satellite appears to have been totally lost after being taken into space by a recent launch from Elon Musk's SpaceX, according to a new report.

    Dow Jones reported Monday evening that lawmakers had been briefed about the apparent destruction of the secretive payload — code-named Zuma — citing industry and government officials

    The payload was suspected to have burned up in the atmosphere after failing to separate perfectly from the upper part of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the report said.

    According to Dow Jones, the absence of official word on the incident means that there could have been another chain of events.

