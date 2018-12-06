Tris Pharma Issues Recall on Infants' Liquid Ibuprofen - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Tris Pharma Issues Recall on Infants' Liquid Ibuprofen

The recalled products were sold by Wal-Mart stores, CVS and Family Dollar

Published Dec 6, 2018 at 1:28 AM | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tris Pharma Issues Recall on Infants' Liquid Ibuprofen
    Getty Images/Science Photo Library, File
    Three lots of infants' liquid ibuprofen have been voluntarily recalled by Tris Pharma, Inc.

    Three lots of Infants' Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) have been recalled by Tris Pharma, Inc., due to potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen found in the product. 

    Used as a pain reliever and fever reducer, the recalled products were packed in 0.5-ounce bottles and sold by Wal-Mart stores, CVS and Family Dollar, according to a news release. 

    A list of the recalled lots, as well as their expiration dates and descriptions can be found here

    There is a possibility that infants who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of the drug may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury, the news release said. 

    Photos: George H. W. Bush Mourned by Nation

    [NATL] George H. W. Bush Mourned by Nation
    Pool

    "Adverse effects that may be experienced are nausea, vomiting, epigastric pain, or more rarely, diarrhea," Tris Pharma said. "Tinnitus, headache and gastrointestinal bleeding are also possible adverse effects."

    Tris Pharma said it has not received any reports of adverse events associated with the medication under recall. 

    Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Tris Pharma at 732-940-0358 or via email. Anyone who has experienced problems that may be related to the recalled products is encouraged to contact their health care provider. 

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices