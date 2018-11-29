Teen Freed After Getting Trapped in Abandoned Fla. Bank Vault

Police say charges could be pending for a teen who became stuck inside an abandoned bank vault for hours. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports.

Teen Freed After Getting Trapped in Bank Vault

Crews have rescued a teen from inside the vault of an abandoned bank in Hollywood, Florida, Wednesday.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the shuttered Bank of America at 901 South State Road 7 after the teen became trapped inside the 14x14 foot vault, officials said.

Hollywood Police said the 17-year-old was with another boy when they trespassed in the building.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office Technical Rescue Team responded to the bank and had been trying to cut through the two-foot thick walls of the vault, officials said.

But after the teen spent hours in the vault, authorities were able to retrieve the old combination to the vault and free him.

The teen was checked out by paramedics and allowed to leave with family members.