Teen Freed After Getting Trapped in Abandoned Fla. Bank Vault
BREAKING: 
Kathleen Kane Surrenders
Teen Freed After Getting Trapped in Abandoned Fla. Bank Vault

After the teen spent hours in the vault, authorities were able to retrieve the old combination to the vault and free him

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018)

    Crews have rescued a teen from inside the vault of an abandoned bank in Hollywood, Florida, Wednesday.

    Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the shuttered Bank of America at 901 South State Road 7 after the teen became trapped inside the 14x14 foot vault, officials said.

    Hollywood Police said the 17-year-old was with another boy when they trespassed in the building.

    The Broward County Sheriff's Office Technical Rescue Team responded to the bank and had been trying to cut through the two-foot thick walls of the vault, officials said.

    But after the teen spent hours in the vault, authorities were able to retrieve the old combination to the vault and free him. 

    The teen was checked out by paramedics and allowed to leave with family members.

