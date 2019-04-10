Suspect in Custody in 3 Louisiana Church Fires

The burnt ruins of the St. Mary Baptist Church, one of three that recently burned down in St. Landry Parish, are seen in Port Barre, La., Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

A suspect is in custody in connection with fires at three churches in Louisiana, a federal prosecutor confirmed late Wednesday.

The suspect’s name was not released, NBC News reported. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph said in a statement that: "A suspect has been identified in connection with the three church burnings in Opelousas, Louisiana, and is in state custody."

The federal prosecutor did not name the churches in the brief statement, but three historically African American churches have burned in St. Landry Parish, where Opelousas is located, since late March.

The prosecutor's statement does not indicate a suspected motive.