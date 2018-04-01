Sacramento Police Vehicle Reportedly Hit Protester During Stephon Clark Protest

A Sacramento sheriff's deputy's vehicle reportedly hit a protester at the Stephon Clark rally in Sacramento Saturday night.

Officer Michael Bradley of South Sacramento California Highway Patrol confirmed someone sustained minor injuries from the collision near 65th and Florin.

In a dramatic video, it appeared the police vehicle did hit a pedestrian.

Witnesses say they saw a woman leave in an ambulance shortly after the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

Stephon Clark's family joined hundreds of people at a rally calling for police reform nearly two weeks after the 22-year-old, unarmed black man was killed by Sacramento officers in his grandmother's backyard.

Later in the evening additional protests took place at outside of a basketball game, between the Sacremento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks, and the sheriff's office.

The night before, several hundred protesters marched through downtown for nearly four hours, with Black Lives Matter Sacramento leaders diffusing tensions on several occasions to keep the march peaceful.

