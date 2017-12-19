Sex Harassment in Congress: $199K in Settlements Disclosed

U.S. House members are formally introducing legislation overhauling the House’s system for handling sexual harassment complaints. Scott MacFarlane reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

The latest disclosure of information on congressional sexual harassment payments revealed that taxpayers paid an additional $115,000 between 2008 and 2012, NBC News reported.

The office where victims file complaints, the Office of Compliance, gave the information to Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., chairman of the House Administration Committee Tuesday.

It brings the total amount of sexual harassment settlements so far disclosed to $199,000, following an $84,000 settlement for a complaint against Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas. He is no longer seeking re-election.

The information has not been easy to come by — the Office of Compliance denied a request for information from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., on how many sexual harassment claims have been filed and settled.

