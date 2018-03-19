Nearly 300 Rabbits Rescued From Sacramento-Area Home - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Nearly 300 Rabbits Rescued From Sacramento-Area Home

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 9 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Nearly 300 Rabbits Rescued From California Home

    Police in Folsom, Calif., rescued 286 rabbits from unsanitary conditions in a home. (Published 2 minutes ago)

    The Sacramento SPCA on Sunday was housing nearly 300 rabbits seized from a home in nearby Folsom last week.

    Police and animal control officers responded to a house on Pine Grove Way in Folsom on Friday afternoon, found 54 rabbits and transported them to the SPCA. Later that evening, they collected 232 more rabbits from the home and took them to the shelter.

    Officers seized the animals because city code in Folsom allows only two rabbits per household, and the living conditions for the rabbits were unsanitary, Folsom police said.

    "There was definitely a smell," next-door neighbor Jake Allen-Barfield told televison station KCRA of Sacramento.

    The SPCA is now seeking supplies and cash donations to help care for the rabbits. One of their tweets used the hashtag #bunnyoverload2018.


    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices