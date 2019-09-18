The Next Food Holiday Is So Cheesy (and Burgery, Too)

Craving a Big Cheese cheeseburger from Farmer Boys? Score one for two bucks from 2 p.m. to close on Sept. 18, 2019.

Calling something "cheesy" seems like a cheesy thing to do, especially when you haven't yet taken the time to find out why the thing in question is cool.

But calling a cheeseburger cheesy? That's totally accurate, because, if you've lucked out, the top of your patty, or patties, will be gooey and yummy-oozy and positively covered in a delicious layer of dairy bliss.

So let us call National Cheeseburger Day the cheesiest of holidays, in the truest sense of the word, and let us find those burger bastions that will be serving up the savings on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

For that's when National Cheeseburger Day will sizzle and pop in 2019, as if you, a longtime cheeseburgerian, didn't already know that.

Applebee's is offering their classic bacon cheeseburger with endless fries for only $6.99. Dine-in only.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer will give you your burger for free if you're one of the first 100 to order an All American burger. The offer is available at their NYC, Las Vegas and Anaheim locations.

BurgerFi boasts fresh, never-frozen, all-natural Angus beef burgers raised with no hormones, antibiotics or steroids. When you buy 1 BurgerFi Cheeseburger, you'll get another for only $1. The offer is only valid on September 18 and you must mention the offer to get the deal. In-store only.

Dog Haus knows that burger fans like to go a bit bigger on special occasions, and National Cheeseburger Day qualifies. So what's the deal at the frankfurter-famous, but-also-does-burgers eateries? They'll throw an extra patty onto your burger, for free, on Sept. 18. And that includes offerings like the Little Mule, which rocks both a fried egg and chipotle aioli, in addition to white American cheese. Just have the Dog Haus app ready to scan.

Farmer Boys will be offering its beloved Big Cheese cheeseburger for two bucks starting at 2 in the afternoon. That's easy to remember: $2 beginning at 2 p.m., through to close. What can you expect, if you haven't Big-Cheese'd before? A "1/4 pound of fresh, 100% USDA beef topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, sliced onions, dill pickles, and Thousand Island dressing on a sesame bun!"

Red Robin - yummm! - will give you a gourmet cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for $5 when you dine in and purchase any regular sized beverage.

TGI Fridays isn't offering a special deal on Wednesday but they do offer a cheeseburger and fries for $5 every Tuesday! Make a mental note for the future.

Wendy's is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with "big square patties and fresh ingredients." Buy 1 Dave's Single or Dave's Double and get the same burger for free. Just show this post at the cashier to claim the offer.

Zinburger, known for their gourmet burgers, is celebrating with $8 cheeseburgers all day long.

99 Restaurants will have fresh certified Angus Beef cheeseburgers all day on 9/18 for $5.99.