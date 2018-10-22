Thousands of Police Body Cameras Pulled After One Explodes - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Thousands of Police Body Cameras Pulled After One Explodes

An officer was wearing one of the cameras Saturday night when he noticed it was smoking and took it off, the NYPD said

Published at 1:09 AM EDT on Oct 22, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police Bodycams Recalled After Explosion

    The NYPD has suspended the use of a certain kind of body camera “effective immediately” after one of them exploded. (Published Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018)

    The NYPD has suspended the use of a certain kind of body camera “effective immediately” after one of them exploded.

    A police officer was wearing a Vievu model LE-5 body-worn camera on a “midnight tour” on Saturday night when he noticed that it was smoking and took it off, the NYPD said.

    Not long after, the camera exploded, according to the NYPD. No one was injured by the explosion, the department said.

    “The incident revealed a potential for the battery inside the camera to ignite,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The cause and scope of the defect are currently being investigated.”

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Alexandra Lo Re

    Axon, the parent company of Vievu, said it was working closely with the NYPD to investigate. 

    "Officer safety is of the utmost importance to Axon," the company said in a statement. "We will do whatever is necessary to quickly and safely resolve this situation.”

    Of the 15,500 body-worn cameras deployed around the city, 2,990 are LE-5 cameras, the NYPD said.

    The department has asked any officers who have been using LE-5 cameras to bring them back to their commands.

    Those officers will not be wearing body cameras in the interim, the NYPD said.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices