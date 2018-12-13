Money Rains Onto New Jersey Highway From Armored Truck

An armored truck rained money onto a New Jersey highway Thursday morning, scattering cash across several lanes of traffic.

An armored truck rained money onto a New Jersey highway Thursday morning, causing two crashes as drivers attempted to collect the cash scattered across several lanes.

Videos posted on social media show a Brink’s truck parked on the side of Route 3 in East Rutherford.

East Rutherford Police said one of the truck's doors may have malfunctioned and become unsecured shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Drivers leaving their vehicles to pick up the cash caused two accidents, police said.

In one video, a person can be seen attempting to collect some of the currency from the roadway. It wasn't immediately clear how much cash spilled from the truck.

Brink's "provides U.S. and global security services including secure logistics, cash management, payment and retail back office solutions," according to its website.

A vice president for the company said he could "confirm that there was an incident with one of our trucks this morning which we are investigating," without elaborating.