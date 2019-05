A Florida family got quite the shock when they woke up Friday morning – as an 11-foot alligator was inside their kitchen after breaking in to the home.

Officials from the city of Clearwater posted on social media that the "unwanted" visitor entered the home through a window in the kitchen overnight and took up residence in the kitchen until they were seen.

Police officers and a trapper responded to the home and the reptile was taken out and captured with no injuries reported to anyone.