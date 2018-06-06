A Long Island man is suing CVS after a pharmacist allegedly babbled about his use of an erectile-dysfunction drug to his wife.

NY Man Sues CVS for Blabbing to Wife About Viagra Use

The New York Post reports Michael Feinberg had a prescription for Viagra that he would pay for himself and worked for it not to go through his insurance.

When Feinberg’s wife called the pharmacy chain’s Merrick store to get word on one of her own prescriptions she had filed, the employee opened up about her husband’s secret, the Post reported, citing the lawsuit.

Feinberg claims the pharmacy chain violated his privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Now that word has leaked to his wife, Feinberg told the Post that his marriage is breaking down.

He is seeking unspecified damages for negligence.

A spokesman for CVS told the Post the chain has “the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve.”