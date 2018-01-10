Hundreds Welcome 3rd-Grader Back to School After Cancer Fight - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Hundreds Welcome 3rd-Grader Back to School After Cancer Fight

"She totally went with it, and that made it that much more exciting," Bridget Kelley's mother said

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hundreds Welcome 3rd-Grader Back to School After Cancer Fight
    Megan Kelley
    Bridget Kelley missed 15 months while being treated for cancer.

    Classmates and parents of 8-year-old Massachusetts student Bridget Kelley welcomed the third-grader back to school with a massive show of support following her 15-month absence for cancer treatments and a stem cell transplant, "Today" reported.

    Hundreds of students, parents, teachers and police officers stood in the 4-degree cold, holding colorful signs as Kelley arrived at Merrymount Elementary School in Quincy on Jan. 2.

    "When we saw all the people we thought she could be overwhelmed and embarrassed,'' Bridget's mother Megan Kelley told "Today." "But she raised her arms like 'Victory!' and she soaked it in. She totally went with it, and that made it that much more exciting."


    Top News: Floods, Mudslides Kill More Than a Dozen in SoCal

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP
    Get More at Today.com
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices