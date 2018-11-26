Dan Sauvageau and his friends have been rescuing animals in Paradise, California, a town almost entirely destroyed by the Camp Fire. (Published Monday, Nov. 12, 2018)

Wildfires have burned across California, hurricanes leveled homes in Florida and the Carolinas, and recovery is uneven across Puerto Rico a year after Hurricane Maria. On #GivingTuesday, thousands of residents remain displaced while others are struggling to rebuild.

#GivingTuesday, set for Nov. 27, is in its seventh year. Created at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, its purpose is to encourage giving. Check a charity’s reputation before you donate. Here’s one place to start: Charity Navigator.

Below are some organizations offering immediate and long-term assistance for communities hit by natural disasters.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

The Camp Fire in Northern California, the state’s deadliest fire, was contained over the weekend after burning for more than two weeks. The fire killed at least 85 people and destroyed most of the community of Paradise. Meanwhile two other fires -- the Woolsey and Hill fires -- burned in Southern California, killing at least three people.

California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund

The fund supports intermediate and longterm recovery, with grants going to residents who lost homes, belongings or jobs with rebuilding and other assistance.

California Fire Foundation

The foundation’s Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency or SAVE program provides short-term financial help to victims of natural disasters in California.

Direct Relief

The organization works with partners in the area, whether health departments or clinics, to get medical resources where they are needed.

Entertainment Industry Foundation

The foundation’s Fire Relief Fund is supporting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the L.A. Kitchen, which provided food for first responders and people in shelters, and the Humane Society of Ventura County, which has helped with more than 300 animals displaced by the fires.

Humane Society of Ventura County

The animal shelter offered help with animals displaced by the fires

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

The foundation provides equipment and other support to firefighters, including brush helmets and now hydration backpacks for every firefighter.

North Valley Animal Disaster Group

The group is caring for animals evacuated because of the Camp Fire.

North Valley Community Foundation

The foundation’s Camp Fire Evacuation Relief Fund is supporting evacuation centers to make sure they have portable toilets and showers, blankets and other needs.

Venture County Community Foundation

The foundation created the Hill Fire/Woolsey Fire Sudden and Urgent Needs Effort Fund for those affected by the fire.

THE CAROLINAS

Hurricane Florence hit North and South Carolina in September, drenching the area and causing serious damage from flooding.

Foundation for the Carolinas

The foundation’s Hurricane Florence Response Fund is directing donations to non-profits in North and South Carolina to provide immediate and long-term help to victims of the storm.

A GoFundMe page for Hurricane Florence relief is being managed by the Direct Impact Fund, a nonprofit.

FLORIDA

Hurricane Michael was the most powerful hurricane to hit the Florida Panhandle, killing 43, and leaving thousands homeless.

Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund assists the state’s communities to recover from disasters.

A GoFundMe page for Hurricane Michael relief is being managed by the Direct Impact Fund, a nonprofit.

PUERTO RICO

Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 people on Puerto Rico in September 2017 in the deadliest natual disaster in the United States in 100 years. A year later, the island is still rebuilding

Global Giving Foundation

The Disaster Recovery Network at Global Giving emphasizes community-led relief and recovery. FORWARD/ADELANTE Puerto Rico is a fund created by a network of Puerto Rican foundations providing longterm support for local grassroots organizations.