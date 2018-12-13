Suspect in France Mass Shooting Killed by Police

Local authorities were warning the public to avoid the area near the city’s Christmas market after a shooting left at least 3 people dead and several others injured.

At Least 3 Dead in Shooting in Strasbourg, France

The suspect in the Strasbourg shooting that left three dead and 13 injured has been killed by police in that city, French authorities told NBC News on Thursday.

The announcement of the death of 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt comes after an intense manhunt involving hundreds of officers since the shooting Tuesday night outside the Strasbourg's Christmas market. He had been on the run since the attack near the popular tourist attraction.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the prosecutor was on the way to the site where Chekatt was killed.

French security forces were trying to catch Chekatt dead or alive, an official said earlier Thursday.