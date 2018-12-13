Suspect in France Mass Shooting Killed by Police - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Suspect in France Mass Shooting Killed by Police

Suspect Cherif Chekatt, 29, had been on the run since the mass shooting Tuesday night that killed three and injured 13 outside Strasbourg's Christmas Market

Published Dec 13, 2018 at 5:34 AM | Updated at 5:28 PM EST on Dec 13, 2018

    The suspect in the Strasbourg shooting that left three dead and 13 injured has been killed by police in that city, French authorities told NBC News on Thursday.

    The announcement of the death of 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt comes after an intense manhunt involving hundreds of officers since the shooting Tuesday night outside the Strasbourg's Christmas market. He had been on the run since the attack near the popular tourist attraction.

    The Paris prosecutor's office said the prosecutor was on the way to the site where Chekatt was killed.

    French security forces were trying to catch Chekatt dead or alive, an official said earlier Thursday.

