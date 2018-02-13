Flight From SFO to Hawaii Lands After Losing Engine Cover

An United Airlines plane was able to land safely in Hawaii Tuesday afternoon after engine trouble over the Pacific Ocean during its flight from San Francisco to Honolulu. (Published 3 hours ago)

A United Airlines plane was able to land safely in Hawaii Tuesday afternoon after experiencing engine trouble over the Pacific Ocean during a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu.

According to an FAA spokesperson, Flight 1175, a Boeing 777 out of San Francisco International Airport, declared an emergency due to a vibration in its right engine. The plane landed on the runway at Honolulu International Airport on Tuesday afternoon without incident, the FAA said.

An FAA official told NBC News that it appears the engine cowling or casing came off during the flight. The engine does not appear to have come apart and appears to still be operating normally.



The FAA is investigating the incident. In a follow-up statement, the agency said the flight landed safely after the pilots called for an emergency landing because of a loss of the covering of the engine. "Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft. The aircraft taxied to the gate and passengers deplaned normally," a spokesperson told NBC News.



NBC News aviation expert John Cox says losing an engine cowling or casing should not impact the performance of the engine. The plane and everyone on board should not have been in danger.

Google engineer Erik Haddad, who was on the United flight, tweeted out photos and videos.



"Aloha," Haddad tweeted at 2:45 p.m., along with a photo of parts of the engine coming apart.

"That looks bad, plane and simple," he tweeted next, with a video of engine casing flapping in mid-air. That tweet was followed by another photo of Haddad holding an emergency manual in front of the window, with the malfunctioning engine part in the foreground. "I don't see anything about this in the manual," the tweet said.

Haddad's tweet was retweeted more than 400 times within the hour. He also responded to various media outlets, letting everyone know he was safe.

Haley Ebert, who was also on the same flight, also tweeted out a video of the cowling coming off, along with a photo of the exposed engine after the plane landed on the ground.

"When the engine blows off during her flight," she captioned her video.

Later she tweeted: "#ua1175 so glad we are all safe after our emergency landing."

Another passenger, Maria Falaschi, tweeted out more pictures of the casing coming off, captioning it "scariest flight of my life." Falaschi told reporters passengers heard a big bang and the plane started to shake violently. "The pilots and crew did a great job at keeping us updated," she said.

According to Falaschi, the incident took place about 45 minutes before the flight landed at Honolulu airport.

"Where did that engine's cowling go?" a Twitter user asked her.

"It's floating somewhere in the Pacific Ocean...," she responded.

