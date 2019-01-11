This Nov. 13, 2017, file photo shows Elizabeth Smart at the Lifetime and NeueHouse Women's Forum screening of "I Am Elizabeth Smart" at NeueHouse Madison Square in New York City.

Elizabeth Smart, who was held captive for nine months as a teenager in the early 2000s, said that the discovery of missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs alive on Thursday left her "thrilled," NBC News reported.

"What a miracle!!! Jayme Closs has been found!!!! I’m so thrilled to hear the news," Smart wrote on Instagram Friday morning. "What has been such a heart wrenching tragedy finally has some happiness in the story."

Jayme had been missing since Oct. 15, when her parents were found fatally shot at their home in Barron. The 13-year-old was found in a remote area about 70 miles away, and more details on what happened are expected at a news conference later Friday.

What a miracle!!! Jayme Closs has been found!!!! I'm so thrilled to hear the news. What has been such a heart wrenching tragedy finally has some happiness in the story. I'm praying for Jayme and all her family that they can have a joyous reunion and as the rest of the country celebrates alongside this happy occasion we all are mindful to give the family their space and privacy on their road to finding a new sense of normal and moving forward. I have no doubt Jayme and her family will forever appreciate the efforts and prayers of the many thousands of people who contributed and kept them in their thoughts and prayers! I hope we may all continue to support and embrace Jayme as she reclaims her life and comes to terms with the reality of her situation. What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!! No matter what may unfold in her story let's all try to remember that this young woman has SURVIVED and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive. May god bless you Jayme Closs and may we all continue to search for every missing child.

Smart was taken at knifepoint from her bedroom in Salt Lake City in 2002 and has become an advocate against child abduction.

911 Caller Describes Finding Jayme Closs Alive