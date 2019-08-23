David Koch, Billionaire Conservative Donor, Dies at 79

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, David Koch speaks in Orlando, Fla. The billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist has died. He was 79.

Billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist David Koch has died, his family confirmed in a statement to NBC News. He was 79.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life," his brother Charles Koch said in a statement. "Twenty-seven years ago, David was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and given a grim prognosis of a few years to live. David liked to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay. We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result."

Together with his older brother, Charles, the Kochs were best known for a vast political network they built that became popularly known as the "Kochtopus" for its far-reaching tentacles in support of conservative causes.

The brothers founded the anti-tax, small government group Americans for Prosperity.

Koch was an engineer trained at MIT. He joined the Nebraska-based Koch Industries in 1970 and serves on its board. He was chief executive officer of Koch Chemical Technology Group, a Koch subsidiary.

Charles and David Koch, each with an estimated net worth of $31 billion, tied in fourth place in 2012 on Forbes 500 list of the nation's richest men.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CORRECTION (Aug. 23, 2019 8:49 a.m. ET): An earlier version of this story contained a photo of Charles Koch, David Koch's brother.

Copyright Associated Press