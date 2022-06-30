2nd Yellowstone Visitor Gored By Bison This Week

For the second time in days, a bison gored a visitor at Yellowstone National Park, park officials said.

The 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the encounter Wednesday, the park said in a statement.

She and her daughter were returning to their vehicle at a trailhead when they inadvertently approached bison, and a bull bison charged her, the officials said.

It was the third time a bison has attacked a visitor at Yellowstone this year and the second time this week.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A 34-year-old man from Colorado was charged on Monday by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

On May 30, an Ohio woman was thrown 10 feet after, officials say, she approached a bison that was near a boardwalk.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.