Free Shipping Day: Retailers Ensure Delivery by Christmas Eve

More than 960 retailers are offering the service with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve

Published at 8:14 AM EST on Dec 15, 2017 | Updated at 8:31 AM EST on Dec 15, 2017

    Online retailers are bringing some much-needed relief for late shoppers: free shipping.

    Friday is the 10th annual Free Shipping Day. More than 960 retailers, including Macy's, Nordstrom, Amazon, Kate Spade and ASOS, are offering the service with guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve. Many of the participating retailers are also offering additional deals and sales.

    The complete list of all participating retailers can be viewed here.

    Deals and guidelines vary from company to company, and free shipping is only guaranteed for items that are currently in stock and may exclude certain purchases.

    FedEx and UPS are gearing up for last-minute cyber purchases and have advice for frantic consumers on their websites. FedEx encourages preparation and planning to ensure a stress-free delivery and even has a hotline for consumers to keep tabs on their packages. FedEx and UPS also have holiday calendars that explain the last days to order so the gifts arrive by Dec. 24. 

