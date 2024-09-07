Illinois

2-year-old stabbed to death by 6-year-old brother in Illinois

The 2-year-old boy sustained multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at a Joliet hospital.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 2-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his 6-year-old brother inside an Illinois residence Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded just before 5:05 p.m. to a home in Joliet, Illinois for reports of a child who had been stabbed.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2-year-old boy who had sustained multiple stab wounds, with a preliminary investigation determining he was stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother, officials said.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to authorities, the victim's family is cooperating with the investigation, with the Department of Children and Family Services working with detectives regarding the incident.

DCFS later confirmed that the department had "one other incident" involving the family in recent years.

There was no further information available.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us